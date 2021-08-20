Relief, Sadness, As Miami Reacts to Arrest in Murder of UM Football Player Bryan Pata

Video out of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office shows a deputy handcuffing Rashaun Jones, walking him down a long hallway then placing him in the back of a cruiser.

It was his escort to the Martin County Jail.

Jones is charged with killing his college football teammate, former Miami Hurricane football player Bryan Pata back in 2006.

Jones was arrested near Ocala Thursday and is charged with first degree murder. He is awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade to stand trial.

The arrest comes as a relief to Pata’s family and to the University of Miami community.

Miami Hurricane's head coach Manny Diaz has been in touch with Pata’s family.

“It has been a very emotional 15 years, they are thankful for the people who are responsible for securing the arrest,” Diaz said.

On social media former Hurricanes players are reacting to the break in the case.

Brian Monroe tweeted a picture of Pata, with the caption reading, “finally, my boy!”

Sinorice Moss tweeted how he’s praying for the Pata family.

Miami Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also took to social media lauding the Miami Dade Police Department for solving a crime that’s nearly 15 years old.

The arrest warrant for Jones said, “during the the investigation, it was learned that the subject (Jones) made threats to other individuals. Many of these threats were made with the use of a small caliber firearm.”

Homicide detective on the case issued a video news release addressing the lengthy investigation.

“I want to thank the Pata family as well, because it has been 15 years of waiting, 15 years of missing Bryan, 15 years of waiting for results, of being told constantly to be patient, to have faith in the system, to have faith in the process and you had faith in us,” said Miami Police Detective Juan Segovia.

Cell phone records, interviews and an eyewitness to the shooting helped police identify Jones.