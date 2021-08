A small aircraft crashed down in Virginia Key Beach Thursday evening.

The incident occurred on the North Point of Virginia Key Beach in Biscayne.

City of Miami Fire Boat Rescue responded to the incident. It is not known how many passengers were on board or the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.