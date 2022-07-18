2022 Home Run Derby: Kyle Schwarber Loses to Albert Pujols

Kyle Schwarber goes deep 19 times but falls short in Home Run Derby originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

It was a surprisingly early exit for top-seeded Kyle Schwarber in Monday's Home Run Derby with the National League's leader in homers losing in the first round to Albert Pujols.

Schwarber and Pujols tied with 13 in their three-minute round, with Pujols winning the one-minute swing-off 7 to 6.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Schwarber, who is second in the majors to Aaron Judge with 29 longballs, had the second-shortest odds to win the Derby, behind only back-to-back champion Pete Alonso.

This was the second Derby for Schwarber, the runner-up in 2018 to Bryce Harper. Schwarber's pitcher was Mike Sinicola, a friend and batting practice pitcher who also threw to Schwarber in 2018.

Juan Soto took home the honors, beating Mariners rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez 19-18 in the final round. It was the youngest Home Run Derby final ever with the 23-year-old Soto and 21-year-old Rodriguez.

Schwarber is a busy man this week and will represent the Phillies in Tuesday's All-Star Game from Dodger Stadium. Wednesday and Thursday are complete off days and the Phils resume their season Friday night at home against the Cubs.