2022 NBA Draft: Tracking the Undrafted Free Agents

The 2022 NBA Draft is over.
Fifty-eight players will now begin the next chapter in their respective professional careers. But not everyone had the pleasure of hearing their names called.
With a finite amount of picks available, some intriguing prospects just couldn’t make the cut and will have to hope they can instead get signed as an undrafted rookie.
Here is where the top undrafted free agents signed following the conclusion of the 2022 draft:
Keon Ellis, G, Alabama: Sacramento Kings
Shareef O’Neal, F, LSU: Los Angeles Lakers
Ron Harper Jr., F, Rutgers: Toronto Raptors
Justin Lewis, F, Marquette: Chicago Bulls
Alondes Williams, G, Wake Forest: Brooklyn Nets
Trevion Williams, F/C, Purdue:
Michael Foster Jr., F, G League Ignite: Philadelphia 76ers
Lester Quinones, G, Memphis: Golden State Warriors
Jordan Hall, G, St. Joseph’s:
Dereon Seabron, G/F, NC State: New Orleans Pelicans
Julian Champagnie, F, St. John’s:
Johnny Juzang, G/F, UCLA: Utah Jazz
Gabe Brown, F, Michigan State:
John Butler Jr., C, Florida State:
Kofi Cockburn, C, Illinois:
Scotty Pippen Jr., G, Vanderbilt:
Orlando Robinson, C, Fresno State:
Iverson Molinar, G, Mississippi State: Milwaukee Bucks
Kameron McGusty, G, Miami (FL):
Collin Gillespie, G, Villanova: Denver Nuggets
Hyunjung Lee, F, Davidson:
Aminu Mohamed, G/F, Georgetown: Philadelphia 76ers
Jamaree Bouyea, G, San Francisco: Miami Heat
Jared Rhoden, G/F, Seton Hall:
Tevin Brown, G, Murray State:
Darius Days, F, LSU:
Ziga Samar, G, Fuelenbrada:
Buddy Boeheim, G/F, Syracuse:
Brady Manek, F, UNC:
Kenneth Lofton Jr., F/C, Louisiana Tech: Memphis Grizzlies
Tyson Etienne, G, Wichita State:
Trevor Hudgins, G, NW Missouri State: Houston Rockets
Cole Swider, F, Syracuse: Los Angeles Lakers
Theo John, F, Duke: Minnesota Timberwolves
Marcus Bingham Jr., C, Michigan State: Dallas Mavericks
Jalen Adeway, G/F, St. Bonaventure: Miami Heat
Jeriah Horne, F, Tulsa: Sacramento Kings