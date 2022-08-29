2022 NBC 6 College Football Preview: Can Miami Hurricanes Finally be ‘Back' Under New Coach?

For four seasons, Mario Cristobal was part of a Miami Hurricanes football team that was in the middle of the program’s dynasty era - an offensive lineman on a team that won two national titles and lost a total of four games over that span. Later, he would spend a total of six seasons as an assistant coach for the ‘Canes.

Now, the Miami native is tasked with his biggest assignment in Coral Gables: turning around a Miami team that has not played for a national title since the 2002 season, hasn’t won a title since the season before and has as many losing seasons as it does bowl wins - three each - since the 2004 season.

The talent is there for the ‘Canes, namely at the quarterback position where third-year sophomore Tyler Van Dyke hopes to build off a 2021 season that saw him be named the ACC’s Rookie of the Year while leading Miami to a ninth straight bowl berth.

But bowl berths are not the standard in Coral Gables – and can Cristobal make Miami believe they are a national championship level team despite having not played for one in decades? Can the ‘Canes avoid losses at the end of the season that will have them scratching their heads?

Here’s a complete 2022 season preview of the Miami Hurricanes.

Most Important Player: Safety James Williams

We all know what Van Dyke is going to do throwing the ball on offense and what running backs like Jaylan Knighton and transfer Henry Parrish Jr. will do when given the chance. But all those points scored on offense won’t be a thing of Miami’s defense doesn’t step up after giving up nearly 32 points a game against Power Five competition in 2021. Williams may be young, but his leadership showed plenty last season and he will be asked to do more by defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

Biggest Question: Can Miami avoid losses to teams they have no business losing to?

Last season, the ‘Canes finished the season 7-5 with two of the losses coming against teams that played in New Year’s Six bowl games. Three of those losses - Virginia, North Carolina and rival FSU - were all against teams that finished the season with records of .500 or worse. If Miami wants any chance of returning to the days of being ‘The U’ when it comes to winning, those stupid losses have to stop.

Biggest Game: October 8th vs. North Carolina

Last season, the Tar Heels came out on top in a wild offensive showdown in Chapel Hill before UNC finished the season with a losing record. This season, they come to South Florida in the first of five straight ACC games Miami should be favored to win – but could easily lose as many as four of them.