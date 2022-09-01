2022 NBC 6 College Football Preview: Florida's Other FBS Programs Heading in Different Directions This Season

While the Miami Hurricanes are aiming for a championship season, the Florida Gators and FSU Seminoles are aiming for bowl eligibility and the FIU Panthers are aiming for two wins, there are three other teams in the state of Florida competing at the FBS level this season with different ambitions.

The UCF Knights, the last team in the Sunshine State to win a national championship if you listen to their fan base, looks to finish its time in the American Athletic Conference on a high note before it joins the Big XII. The team who will be taking their spot in the AAC, the Florida Atlantic Owls, are hoping to end 10 years in Conference USA with a winning season.

What about that other team on the list, the USF Bulls? Well, at this rate it’s kind of a stretch to consider them truly a FBS level squad, so the question might be at what point do the Bulls hit the panic button on the season after winning a total of three games the last two years.

Can the Knights finish their stint in the AAC with a conference title before they come play with the big boys? Can the Owls have a winning season after suffering a losing campaign for the first time since 2018? Can the Bulls win a game on its schedule other than the one game against a team from the FCS level?

Here’s a complete season preview of the 2022 UCF Knights, FAU Owls and USF Bulls.

UCF Knights Biggest Question: Can the Knights avoid the stupid losses that hampered them last season?

Yes, UCF finished the season with a 9-4 record that included a bowl win over the Florida Gators. And yes, one of those losses was against a Cincinnati team that became the first non-Power Five conference team to make the College Football Playoff. But a last second loss to Louisville and a loss to a Navy team that finished with a losing record are the setbacks that will cast doubts with the Knights moving homes next season.

FAU Owls Biggest Question: Can the Owls get back to having a season over .500 to take the pressure off head coach Willie Taggart?

When Lane Kiffin led FAU for three seasons, two of those years ended with the Owls as conference champs. People were willing to give Taggart the benefit of the doubt during the pandemic season of 2020, but a 5-7 record last season that included four straight losses to end the year has the critics coming out the same way they did when he was head coach of FSU for a total of 21 games.

USF Bulls Biggest Question: At what point do the Bulls admit it’s time to move on from head coach Jeff Scott?

It’s not that you want anyone to lose their job, but the fact of the matter is that Scott is just 3-18 in his time since taking over at USF. More than likely, he’s going to end the month of September with a 1-3 record heading into conference play. A 1-7 record at the end of the month of October could mean the Bulls have a new head coach in time for the month of November.