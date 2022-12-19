NFL playoff picture: How loss to Raiders impacts Patriots' position in AFC originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Week 15 was looking like a huge success for the New England Patriots in regards to the NFL playoff race.

And then it all came crashing down on one stunning play.

After blowing a 24-17 lead with 3:43 remaining in Sunday's road game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Patriots lost 30-24 on one of the craziest lateral plays in league history.

The stunning loss dropped the Patriots to 7-7, moving them from the third wild card playoff spot and the No. 7 seed in the AFC to eighth place. New England will go into Week 16 outside of the playoff picture -- one game behind the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins.

How costly was Sunday's defeat to the Raiders? Well, FiveThirtyEight's predictive model gives the Patriots just a 19 percent chance to reach the postseason.

The Patriots are still in the mix for a wild card berth because they got some help from other teams around the league in Week 15.

The Buffalo Bills completed a comeback victory against the Dolphins at a snowy Highmark Stadium on Saturday night. The Dolphins are 8-6 and have lost three consecutive games. They play the Patriots in Foxboro in Week 17.

The Detroit Lions beat the New York Jets on Sunday for their third consecutive win. The loss dropped the Jets to 7-7. The Patriots already clinched the tiebreaker over New York with their 2-0 head-to-head record.

One team that didn't help the Patriots was the Tennessee Titans. They lost to the Chargers, who now have a 8-6 record and sit above the Patriots in the standings. The Patriots entered Week 15 with the tiebreaker over the Chargers via win percentage in conference games. But after these results, L.A. now owns that tiebreaker.

There are four 6-8 teams, including the Raiders, just behind the Patriots and Jets in the wild card chase.

Here's a look at the updated AFC playoff picture through Week 15.

In a Playoff Spot

Buffalo Bills, 11-3 (AFC East leader) Kansas City Chiefs, 11-3 (AFC West winner) Cincinnati Bengals, 9-4 (AFC North leader) Tennessee Titans, 7-7 (AFC South leader) Baltimore Ravens, 9-5 (First wild card) Los Angeles Chargers, 8-6 (Second wild card) Miami Dolphins, 8-6 (Third wild card)

On the Bubble

8. New England Patriots, 7-7

9. New York Jets, 7-7

10. Jacksonville Jaguars, 6-8

11. Las Vegas Raiders, 6-8

12. Cleveland Browns, 6-8

13. Pittsburgh Steelers, 6-8