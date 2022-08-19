2022 NFL preseason: Which games are scheduled for Friday? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The full flow of NFL preseason is about to get underway.

After the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars opened play in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game, the time has come for the remaining 30 teams to join in on the party.

With three games slated for Friday, here’s what you need to know to catch the action:

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

What NFL preseason games are on tonight?

There are three games slated for Friday after the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks kicked off Week 2 on Thursday. Here are those games:

Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams

What times are the NFL preseason games tonight?

Here are the kick-off times for the games on Friday:

Panthers at Patriots: 7 p.m. ET

Saints at Packers: 8 p.m. ET

Texans at Rams: 10 p.m. ET

How to watch the NFL preseason games tonight

The Panthers-Patriots and Texans-Rams game will be the games that NFL Network will broadcast nationally on Friday.

You can find local channels and radio stations for all of the matchups here.

What are the odds for the NFL preseason games tonight?

Here’s what the odds look like for Friday's preseason games, according to our betting partner, PointsBet:

Panthers at Patriots:

Spread: Panthers +3 (-110), Patriots -3 (-110)

Points total: Over 40 – Panthers (-115); Under 40 – Patriots (-105)

Moneyline: Panthers +140, Patriots -171

Saints at Packers:

Spread: Saints +3 (-115), Packers -3 (-105)

Points total: Over 38.5 – Saints (-110); Under 38.5 – Packers (-110)

Moneyline: Saints +135, Packers -160

Texans at Rams:

Spread: Texans -2 (-110), Rams +2 (-110)

Points total: Over 38.5 – Texans (-105); Under 38.5 – Rams (-115)

Moneyline: Texans -140, Rams +120

Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links