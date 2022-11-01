2022 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Live Updates, Rumors and Completed Deals

2022 NFL trade deadline live blog: Tracking latest rumors, completed deals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and we've already seen a couple deals get done over the last few days.
The Kansas City Chiefs acquired 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants to bolster their wide receiver depth. The Baltimore Ravens traded for veteran linebacker Roquan Smith in a deal with the Chicago Bears on Monday.
Another AFC team to watch is the New England Patriots.
The Patriots have been receiving trade calls on some of their veteran wideouts, including Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, per NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry. Patriots running back Damien Harris and safety Jabrill Peppers reportedly have drawn interest around the league as well.
New England also could be a buyer Tuesday because it still has a chance to make the playoffs as a wild card team.
The Buffalo Bills have a Super Bowl-caliber team and need to upgrade at running back. They've been linked to Christian McCaffrey (before he went to the 49ers) and Alvin Kamara.
Keep it right here for the latest news, rumors and completed deals before the 4 p.m. deadline. This story will be updated throughout the day.
4:02 p.m.: The Cowboys were surprisingly quiet at the trade deadline.
3:59 p.m.: The Bills have finally upgraded at running back.
3:21 p.m.: The Broncos have made another small move to bolster their pass rush.
2:59 p.m.: The Jaguars are trading for Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who is suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games.
2:58 p.m.: The Dolphins have been busy today. They dealt reportedly Chase Edmonds to the Broncos earlier Tuesday and now they've acquired Jeff Wilson from the 49ers.
2:52 p.m.: First-round draft picks are not as difficult to acquire as they used to be.
2:47 p.m.: Bradley Chubb could be staying in Miami for a while.
2:26 p.m.: The Miami Dolphins are making a splash.
1:35 p.m.: The Bears have acquired Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool.
One player unlikely to be traded is Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn.
12:27 p.m.: The Vikings have made a strong upgrade at tight end, acquiring T.J. Hockenson from the Lions.
11:20 a.m.: The Bears reportedly have interest in Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.
11:15 a.m. ET: Let's get caught up on the latest rumors from Tuesday morning.