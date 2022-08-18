Sports

2022 U.S. Open Prize Money: How Much Do Winners Earn Per Round?

Curious what the U.S. Open prize money is? Here’s a look at how much the winners get overall and broken down by round

By Julia Elbaba

Getty Images

Players at the 2022 U.S. Open will be awarded a record-breaking amount of prize money.

The total compensation for this year's Grand Slam will be $60 million for the first time in the tournament's history, surpassing last year's total of $57.5 million.

Additionally, the singles winners will be receiving a hefty check worth $2.6 million, an increase from last year's $2.5 million.

The biggest differences in the total purse will be seen in the earlier rounds, awarding players more cash if they make early tournament exits.

For instance, if a player loses the first round or second round, they will still get to bring home $80,000 and $121,000, respectively. The amounts are 85% and 57% increases since 2016.

Here’s how much players earn each round and what the champions get to collect at the 2022 U.S. Open:

How much does the U.S. Open singles winner get overall?

The singles champion, both men and women, will receive $2.6 million.

How much do players earn per round in singles at the U.S. Open 2022?

Here is the prize money for men and women in singles at the 2022 U.S. Open:

PlacePrize Money
Champion$2.6 million
Runner Up$1.3 million
Semifinalist$705,000
Quarterfinalist$445,000
Fourth Round$278,000
Third Round$188,000
Second Round$121,000
First Round$80,000

How much do players earn per round in doubles at the U.S. Open 2022?

Here is the prize money for men and women in doubles at the 2022 U.S. Open:

PlacePrize Money
Champion$688,000
Runner Up$344,000
Semifinalist$172,000
Quarterfinalist$97,500
Third Round$56,400
Second Round$35,800
First Round$21,300

How has the U.S. Open prize money changed over the years?

For the most part, the total prize money at the U.S. Open has steadily increased over the years.

In 1968, at the beginning of the Open Era, the total purse at the Grand Slam was $26,150. Every decade since then, the earnings have significantly increased.

Here is a breakdown of the total U.S. Open prize money in singles by decade:

DecadePrize money
2020$53,402,000
2010$22,668,000
2000$15,011,000
1990$3,819,730
1980$293,464
1970$41,650
