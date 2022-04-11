2022 WNBA Draft: Atlanta Dream take Rhyne Howard with No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Rhyne Howard is Atlanta-bound.

The Atlanta Dream took the Kentucky guard with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft on Monday.

The moment @Howard_Rhyne heard her name called as the #1 pick in the #WNBADraft presented by @statefarm pic.twitter.com/99Y8dA25sv — WNBA (@WNBA) April 11, 2022

“I'm shaking right now,” Howard said. “It's a dream come true.”

Howard was a standout scorer during her four years at Kentucky. She averaged more than 20 points per game in her sophomore, junior and senior seasons with the Wildcats and was named the SEC Player of the Year as a sophomore and junior.

In 2021-22, she averaged 20.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Howard helped lead Kentucky to a surprising SEC Tournament title before the team’s season ended in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against Princeton.

The Dream acquired the first pick on Wednesday by sending the No. 3 pick, No. 14 and a 2023 first-round pick swap to the Washington Mystics.

Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith was the next player off the board, going to the Indiana Fever at No. 2. The Mystics then drafted Ole Miss center Shakira Austin at No. 3.

Below is the full 2022 WNBA Draft list:

Round 1

Atlanta Dream: Rhyne Howard, SG, Kentucky Indiana Fever: NaLyssa Smith, PF, Baylor Washington Mystics: Shakira Austin, C, Ole Miss Indiana Fever: Emily Engstler, PF, Louisville New York Liberty: Nyara Sabally, C, Oregon Indiana Fever: Lexie Hull, SG, Stanford Dallas Wings: Veronica Burton, PG, Northwestern Las Vegas Aces: Mya Hollingshed, SF, Colorado Los Angeles Sparks: Rae Burrell, SF, Tennessee Indiana Fever: Queen Egbo, C, Baylor Las Vegas Aces: Kierstan Bell, SG, Florida Gulf Coast Connecticut Sun: Nia Clouden, SG, Michigan State

Round 2

Las Vegas Aces: Khayla Pointer, PG, LSU Washington Mystics: Christyn Williams, SG, UConn Atlanta Dream: Naz Hillmon, PF, Michigan Los Angeles Sparks: Kianna Smith, SG, Louisville Seattle Storm: Elissa Cunane, C, NC State New York Liberty (via Storm): Lorela Cubaj, PF, Georgia Tech Los Angeles Sparks: Olivia Nelson-Ododa, PF, UConn Indiana Fever: Destanni Henderson, PG, South Carolina Seattle Storm: Evina Westbrook, PG, UConn Minnesota Lynx: Kayla Jones, PF, NC State Las Vegas Aces: Aisha Sheppard, SG, Virginia Tech Connecticut Sun: Jordan Lewis, PG, Baylor

Round 3