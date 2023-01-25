2023 Farmers Insurance Open location, start time, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It may be January, but that doesn’t mean it’s not golf season.

The PGA Tour has already played three tournaments in 2023, as Jon Rahm won the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express and Kim Si-woo won the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Another outing is set for this week, with points for the FedExCup standings up for grabs.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Here’s everything to know about the upcoming PGA tournament:

Is there a PGA golf tournament on TV this weekend?

Yes.

The Farmers Insurance Open will air on Peacock, Golf Channel, CBS and Paramount+. Here’s the full TV and streaming schedule (all times Pacific):

Round 1 – Wednesday (Jan. 25)

Three golfers share the lead after Round 1, which was played on Wednesday. Aaron Rai, Brent Grant and Sam Ryder each shot 8-under 64 at Torrey Pines to sit atop the leaderboard. Brendan Steele is one shot off the lead at 7-under 65.

Brent Grant moves into a tie for the @FarmersInsOpen lead with his ninth birdie of the day. 📈



📺: Golf Channel and @peacock pic.twitter.com/S9CMAuu9gp — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) January 25, 2023

Round 2 – Thursday (Jan. 26)

TV coverage: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel

Streaming: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Peacock

Round 3 – Friday (Jan. 27)

TV coverage: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Golf Channel, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on CBS

Streaming: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Peacock, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Paramount+

Round 4 – Saturday (Jan. 28)

TV coverage: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on CBS

Streaming: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Peacock, 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Paramount+

Where is the Farmers Insurance Open?

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open will be held at Torrey Pines Golf Club (South Course) in La Jolla, Calif., just 12 miles north of Downtown San Diego. The tournament has taken place at Torrey Pines annually since 1968.

When is the Farmers Insurance Open?

The 2023 Farmers Insurance Open will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 25, for the first round. One round will be played each day on Thursday, Friday and Saturday to conclude the tournament on Jan. 28.

Why is the Farmers Insurance Open starting on Wednesday?

Most PGA tournaments begin on Thursday and finish on Sunday, but not this one.

The Farmers Insurance Open begins on Wednesday so it doesn’t interfere with the NFL’s AFC Championship Game, which airs Sunday on CBS. Broadcaster Jim Nantz will call the golf action remotely from Kansas City on Friday and Saturday before the football game on Sunday.

Where is the PGA Tour today?

The PGA Tour is in California for the second straight week. After The American Express was held in La Quinta last week, the PGA Tour is in La Jolla today.