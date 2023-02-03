2023 NHL All-Star Weekend: What to Know as Hockey's Best Come to South Florida

Hockey fans will be loving life this weekend as the 67th National Hockey League All-Star Game takes place this Saturday inside FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, home of the Florida Panthers.

Some of the best players in the NHL, from veterans like Washington's Alex Ovechkin to young stars like Edmonton's Connor McDavid, will be on the ice for the game. But, the action will be taking place all over Broward County throughout the weekend.

Here's a look at what you need to know for this weekend's action:

Showing Off Their Skills

Before the actual All-Star Game takes place, the NHL All-Star Skills Competition will showcase some of the best athletes in the sport on Friday night. The Accuracy Shooting, Breakaway Challenge, Fastest Skater, and Hardest Shot events return for another year while new events include Tendy Tandem, featuring both goalies from each division taking shots at targets.

In tribute to the game being played in South Florida, the Splash Shot event will take place on Fort Lauderdale Beach and feature players hitting pucks at targets. If all the targets are hit, then the player can attempt to hit a puck at a dunk tank, trying to dunk an opponent. The Pitch 'n Puck will have players on a par-4 golf hole, attempting to sink a puck in the hole.

The Main Event

Hockey's best will be on the ice starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, a game whose format has chance in recent years. The All-Star Game will feature a three-game tournament, played in a 3-on-3 format and showcasing teams from each of the NHL's four divisions. Each of the four teams will include nine skaters and two goalies.

The host Florida Panthers will have two players selected to play for the Atlantic Division as forwards Matthew Tkachuk and Aleksander Barkov were picked.

Welcome Back to the 954

The NHL's midseason event will be back in South Florida for just the second time ever. In 2003, the Western Conference got a 6-5 overtime victory over the Eastern Conference in front of over 19,000 fans inside what used to be called the Office Depot Center - now known as FLA Live Arena.

Action Beyond the Ice

The league is giving fans a chance to have some fun on the sand of Fort Lauderdale Beach. The NHL All-Star Beach Festival opened Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.

The free event is open to the public providing hockey fans of all ages family-friendly, hockey-interactive games and attractions, a look at the NHL’s new United by Hockey Mobile Museum, special appearances from current NHL All-Stars and NHL Alumni and a chance to take a picture with the Stanley Cup. Fans can purchase All-Star merchandise at the flagship store located at Las Olas Oceanside Park.

There will also be an official watch party for the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Game. For more information, click on this link.

On Sunday, a special event to benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation will take place. ‘Meet the Mascots Breakfast’ is a limited-availability breakfast with mascots from around the NHL including Stanley C. Panther and more.

Anyone Got Tickets?

While tickets are still available for Friday's action, Saturday's All-Star Game is still out