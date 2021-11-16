30 Years Later, ‘Wide Right I' Remains Milestone in Miami-FSU Football History

It was a first in the history of college football in the state of Florida: the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams playing for a chance at a spot in the national championship game.

What took place inside Doak Campbell Stadium on that day 30 years ago Tuesday would become as iconic a moment in the rivalry between the Miami Hurricanes and Florida State Seminoles.

The 'Canes, who had won three national titles in a seven season span in the 1980s, came into Tallahassee as the second ranked team - a squad that had dominated nearly every foe before, winning all but one game by 24 points or more.

Meanwhile, the top ranked Seminoles were also steamrolling the competition and already had a road win that year over then-No. 3 ranked Michigan - with the 'Noles desperate to give longtime coach Bobby Bowden his first national title.

Under clear skies with a noon kickoff in front of a then-record crowd, the 'Canes struck first on a short run by Stephen McGuire before the Seminoles answered with 16 straight points midway through the fourth quarter.

In that final frame, it would be the 'Canes who did the last scoring with a field goal by Carlos Huerta and a one-yard touchdown run from Larry Jones to give Miami a 17-16 lead.

FSU would drive down the field and put the game's outcome on the right foot of kicker Gerry Thomas, who had made three field goals before this point. Thomas's fourth attempt from 34 yards out would not prove successful and would create that two word phrase that makes fans of the 'Noles cringe.

"There's a lot of hurt," Bowden said after the game. "The national championship doesn't bother me. The loss kills me."

Miami would go on to win the national title that season, adding a fifth title a decade later. FSU would get its first championship for Bowden two seasons later with an Orange Bowl win, adding two more titles since.

Ultimately, there would be four more editions of 'Wide Right' between the teams - and a 'Wide Left' as well - that would make every field goal attempt one you held your breath for.