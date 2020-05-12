Sebastian Vettel

4-Time F1 Champ Vettel to Leave Ferrari at the End of 2020

“The team and I have realized that there is no longer a common desire to stay together beyond the end of this season," Vettel said Tuesday

In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel poses for a photo at the Albert Park circuit ahead of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.
William West/AFP via Getty Images

Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari at the end of the year, the Italian team said Tuesday.

Ferrari said the decision was by mutual consent.

“In order to get the best possible results in this sport, it’s vital for all parties to work in perfect harmony,” Vettel said. “The team and I have realized that there is no longer a common desire to stay together beyond the end of this season.

"Financial matters have played no part in this joint decision. That’s not the way I think when it comes to making certain choices and it never will be.”

Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015 to replace Fernando Alonso, but was unable to add to the world championship titles he won at Red Bull.

The F1 season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, three days before the first scheduled race in Australia.

