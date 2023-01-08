Sports

San Francisco 49ers

49ers Fan Falls From Stands Trying to Catch Brock Purdy's Towel

The fan appeared to be OK following the fall

By Taylor Wirth

49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. 

After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco's rookie quarterback jogged off the field and tossed his towel into the stands above the tunnel. 

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

One fan, attempting to snag Purdy's game-used memorabilia, fell from the stands but appeared to be OK. 

He certainly gave it his all. And for what? A sweaty towel? 

RELATED: 49ers lock up No. 2 seed, will host Seahawks or Packers

Sports

NFL 1 hour ago

J.J. Watt Emotional After Rousing Ovation From 49ers Fans in Final NFL Game

1 hour ago

Seahawks' Jason Myers Gets Redemption, Drills Game-Winning Field Goal in Playoff Hunt

Who knows, maybe the most obscure Purdy memorabilia will be worth something someday.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

San Francisco 49ersNFL
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us