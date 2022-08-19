49ers' Trey Lance NFL Rookie Card Sells for Record-Breaking $132K

Lance's rookie card sells for staggering amount at auction originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The sports card game is a lucrative business, and now 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is a part of it, well, in an indirect way.

On Thursday, Lance had his 2021 Panini Flawless Platinum NFL Shield Patch Rookie Autograph card – of which there is only one copy in the world – sell for $132,000 in auction at PWCC Marketplace.

With the 22-year-old entering his first season as the 49ers' starting quarterback, the spike in interest is obvious.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Also, perhaps card lovers saw Lance's first NFL preseason game and that deep pass to rookie receiver Danny Gray resulting in a 76-yard touchdown in San Francisco's 28-21 win against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium led to some buzz.

"This is obviously a big year for Lance as he's getting the chance to become the franchise QB," Jesse Craig, Director of Business Development at PWCC Marketplace, said.

"If he performs well this season, then collectors who pick up his cards now will be very happy. This obviously comes with risk if he doesn't perform, but for those that believe in him, now is the time to buy."

Furthermore, this sale breaks the previous record for a Lance card by more than double as the previous high was $61,000.

So Lance could also see a boost in collectible interest and fans paying higher prices for cards, as some have done for other young quarterbacks.

"Comparisons for player value can be seen by looking just a bit to the South," Craig added. "Justin Herbert had a strong start to his career on the Chargers and his cards quickly realized six-figure sales prices."

If Lance has a breakout first year as the starter as some analysts are predicting, then expect more cards of his to go at a higher price, especially should he reach MVP status or take the 49ers to Super Bowl LVII.