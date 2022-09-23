Sports

High School Football

5-Star Broward WR Recruit Hykeem Williams Commits to Florida State

By Jason Parker

Jason Parker / WTVJ-TV

The second highest ranked high school football recruit in South Florida has decided which college will get his verbal commitment.

Hykeem Williams, a five-star wide receiver from Fort Lauderdale's Stranahan High School, announced Friday he is committing to Florida State

The 6'3", 200 pound prospect chose the 'Noles over other programs like Miami, Texas A&M, Alabama, Pitt and Georiga.

Williams ranks as the No. 26 overall recruit in the 2023 class according to 247 Sports and the fifth ranked player in the state of Florida. He ranks only behind American Heritage WR Brandon Inniss, an Ohio State commit, among recruits from Broward and Miami-Dade.

This article tagged under:

High School Footballhykeem williamsstranahan high school
