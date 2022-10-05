5 Takeaways as Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson Dazzle in Exhibition Game

5 takeaways as Wembanyama, Scoot dazzle in exhibition game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2022 NBA Draft is only a few months removed, but all eyes are already on 2023.

Why is that the case? Let’s summarize it in four words: Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson.

These two rising prospects are playing like budding NBA stars, though they have one more season of developing before they’re draft-eligible.

Wembanyama is a 7-foot-4 big man who can handle the ball and shoot 3s while Henderson is an electric 6-foot-2 guard who possesses staggering shotmaking and playmaking potential.

Following the G League Ignite’s 122-115 win over the Metropolitans 92 in Las Vegas, Nev. on Tuesday, let’s look at some takeaways from an entertaining contest:

Victor Wembanyama is a clear-cut No. 1 overall prospect

This is no slight to Henderson’s potential, but Wembanyama of the Metropolitans is the prospect no team should pass up on. Prospects that are 7-foot-4 with an 8-foot wingspan rarely come around, but when you add that Wembanyama can shoot pull-up 3s, attack defenses downhill and score in the paint and guard the perimeter against shiftier players, it’s a combination you can’t help but salivate over.

He finished the game with 37 points, five blocks and four rebounds on 11-for-20 shooting overall, 7-for-11 from deep and converted 8-for-12 free throw attempts. Yes, you read that right.

Just take a look at these two plays:

"You ever seen a 7'4 guy bringing [the ball] up?"



This iso by Wembanyama 😳 pic.twitter.com/LrYbwmHvFL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 5, 2022

no. but seriously. what in the entire hell is Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/0kflukjwz5 — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) October 5, 2022

Scoot Henderson has refined his game to a new level

Henderson played 11 games for the Ignite last year, but his game was still in need of polishing. While he remains far from a finished product, his early returns a year later are encouraging. He’s tough to dispossess due to his close-quarters dribbling, can change directions quicker than most and has an improving 3-point shot that raises his ceiling.

Add the fact that he’s not afraid of taking anyone on, as evident here against Wembanyama, and there’s a future No. 1 option for an NBA team brewing. He ended the game with 28 points, nine assists, five rebounds and two steals while shooting 11-for-21 overall, 2-for-3 from long range and 4-of-6 from the charity stripe.

Hugo Besson could be a second-round steal

After being drafted No. 58 overall in 2022 by the Indiana Pacers, the very last pick, the Milwaukee Bucks swooped in quickly to acquire his draft rights via a trade. As he stays in France for now, Besson’s night was swept under the rug by Wembanyama and Henderson. The 6-foot-5 guard dropped 18 points, shooting 5-for-9 overall and 4-for-7 from deep (his last miss was a desperate heave). Milwaukee may have something in the works with the 21-year-old.

Leonard Miller struggles to find his shot

Miller, a 6-foot-10 big man with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, had a rough go at it on Tuesday. The 18-year-old has the tools and upside to become an intriguing shooting forward, but his shot inside and outside the arc didn’t go his way. Miller finished the game with eight points, eight rebounds and two assists on 4-for-15 shooting overall and 0-for-4 from deep. He has first-round potential due to his age and upside, so this will be one to learn from.

Efe Abogidi impresses off the bench

After two years with Washington State, Abogidi is looking to raise his stock with the Ignite for 2023.

Efe Abogidi 🔥@gleagueignite



En LIVE sur l'app NBA pic.twitter.com/vaVRco96yn — NBA France (@NBAFRANCE) October 5, 2022

The 6-foot-10 20-year-old big man has a 7-foot-4 wingspan and put that on display against Wembanyama and Co. His performances for the Cougars in college did little to raise his stock, but his tenure with the Ignite got off to a promising start. He scored 14 points and converted all five of his shots while holding his own defensively. If he can blossom at a steady pace, he could become a worthy second-round candidate next year.