5 Takeaways From LAFC's Leg 1 Loss Vs. Leon in Champions League Final

LAFC seized the momentum on the last kick of the game.

As two-legged finals go, you can’t win the series on the first night, but you can definitely lose it – and LAFC just escaped with a two-goal swing.

Liga MX’s Leon topped the MLS side 2-1 in Leg 1 of the 2023 Concacaf Champions League Final on Wednesday inside the Estadio Leon, with goals from William Tesillo in the eighth minute and Angel Mena right before halftime on a penalty kick coming in the first half.

William Tesillo rises the highest and gives @clubleonfc the lead in the 8th minute! pic.twitter.com/EHKxp2KuVf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 1, 2023

León doubles its advantage over LAFC right before the half thanks to Ángel Mena from the spot! ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/OJIBsMDSa5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 1, 2023

LAFC kept pushing to no avail, and the game turned even more bleak when Leon made it 3-0 in stoppage time. However, it was called back due to a foul, and LAFC capitalized on the last kick of the game thanks to Denis Bouanga's clutch finish.

Denis Bouanga pulls one back in stoppage time for @LAFC! 😱🔥⏱ pic.twitter.com/k5rH1p0BN9 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 1, 2023

It’s now all to play for on Sunday when LAFC hosts Leg 2 at the BMO Stadium. But before then, let’s delve into five takeaways from a riveting finish they may dictate the full outcome:

LAFC’s final action nonexistent

If it wasn't for Bouanga connecting on Sergi Palencia's cross, LAFC would've came away empty-handed on big chances. They logged 10 shots, but only three hit the target and just one was a big chance (Bouanga).

LAFC had some solid build-up opportunities, but the final action -- whether it was the weight of the pass or getting off a clean shot -- kept betraying them. Carlos Vela was held in check for the majority of the game until he began dropping deeper late in the second half to dictate the action, and was credited with the second assist on Bouanga's finish.

Kwadwo Opoku struggled to generate anything, and while youngster Stipe Biuk had a decent cameo off the bench, his best chance lacked power. Jose Cifuentes also did well to progress the ball into the final third, but his passes just didn't connect.

They're going to need goals without conceding on Sunday, so they'll need to get their sharpness back on track on home soil.

Leon outruns LAFC’s midfield

Maybe it was the size of the pitch or how manager Nicolas Larcamon altered his team's shape as the game advanced, but Leon's midfield played a key role in the outcome of this one. Both Leon's 4-4-2 and 3-4-2-1 set ups gave them the one-man advantage over LAFC's 4-3-3 shapes that often appeared discombobulated, which led to more interceptions, overloads and second balls and duels won in La Fiera's favor.

LAFC didn't have Kellyn Acosta to stabilize the situation either due to an injury, so they'll hope he's healthy for Leg 2.

LAFC severely missing Chiellini, Acosta, Murillo

Continuing on Acosta, LAFC also didn't have center-backs Giorgio Chiellini and Jesus Murillo due to an injury and yellow card accumulation, respectively. To manage to stay in the game and weather any potential injuries is a sigh of relief for LAFC given they'll need all the bodies and assistance they can get to complete the rally at home.

Cifuentes and Ilie Sanchez didn't have the best of nights in midfield, while Timothy Tillman did well to keep things ticking. Denil Maldonado, however, didn't have the best of nights and that's where one of Murillo or Chiellini could step in to alleviate the backline.

Leon’s Angel Mena continues fine CCL form

Three goals and three assists in four Champions League games is what Mena has recorded in Leon's stable run this season. He caused LAFC's right flank all sorts of issues with his left foot and quickness in attack, and he was unlucky not to add another goal to his name right before being substituted.

The 35-year-old will be called upon one last time to provide a goal contribution in order to keep Leon's hopes of winning the title intact.

Could history repeat itself in Leg 2?

Sunday, June 4 at 6 p.m. PT. That's when Leg 2 will kick off, and that's when LAFC will look to recreate history.

The two teams last met in the Concacaf Champions League in 2020 in the round of 16. Leon won the first game at home 2-0 before LAFC rallied in the second and won 3-0 to advance. LAFC ultimately lost in the final that year, but now have the perfect time to make things right in 2023.

Could history repeat itself in Leg 2? Only time will sort that out.