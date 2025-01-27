Aaron Judge and wife Samantha Bracksieck expecting their first child

Yankees star Aaron Judge has announced that he and wife Samantha Bracksieck are expecting their first child together.

The 32-year-old shared the news while accepting an award at the 100th centennial of the New York chapter’s Baseball Writers’ Association of America dinner on Jan. 25, the MLB reported on its website.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In videos shared on X, Judge accepted the 2024 AL MVP Award via a recorded clip and revealed why he couldn’t attend the event in person.

“I’m truly humbled to be accepting the 2024 AL MVP Award,” Judge said in the clip. “I want to start by apologizing for missing the awards dinner this evening. However my wife, Samantha, and I are expecting our first child any day and, unfortunately, could not make it.”

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Jason Miller/Getty Images Aaron Judge and wife Samantha Bracksieck pose for photos after the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians on Oct. 19, 2024.

Judge and Bracksieck tied the knot in 2021 after attending Linden High School in Linden, California, and California State University, Fresno, together.

He spoke about the role she played in him choosing to re-sign with the Yankees while appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in 2023.

“I met a lot of great teams, a lot of great people along the way,” he said. “But, you know, after every meeting, I’d sit down with my wife, and we kind of look at each other and be like, ‘We’re Yankees.’”

Judge received the MVP Award for the American League, while Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers won the award for the National League. Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, are also expecting their first child, the baseball star announced in December.

During his pre-recorded speech at the Baseball Writers’ Association of America dinner, Judge said, “I’m grateful of the understanding and support of the Baseball Writers’ Association and all of you attending tonight. I want to thank God for surrounding me with amazing people who have supported me every step of the way.”

Judge went on to thank the Yankees organization, his family and his fans for contributing to his success.

The outfielder was unanimously voted for the award this year and has now received the honor twice, according to the MLB. He also was named AL Rookie of the Year in 2017.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. Read more from TODAY here: