Aaron Rodgers Ahead of Bears Game: ‘I Plan on Playing This Week'

Aaron Rodgers: 'I plan on playing this week' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Sunday night against the Eagles, Aaron Rodgers was troubled by an injury to his ribs. On Tuesday, he joined the Pat McAfee show to share encouraging news about his status about Sunday's Bears-Packers game at Soldier Field.

“I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week," Rodgers said on the show.

Aaron Rodgers on @PatMcAfeeShow: “I got good news with the scans yesterday, so I plan on playing this week.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 29, 2022

The MVP quarterback had trouble maneuvering in the pocket and throwing the football on Sunday night against the Eagles. His pain was so menacing at one point the Packers started calling screenplays and runs to keep Rodgers from painful activity.

Near the game's end, the Packers inserted backup quarterback Jordan Love to keep the team in the contest. He threw for 113 yards and one touchdown, but it wasn't enough. The Packers lost 40-33 to the Eagles, falling to 4-8 on the season.

Yet, the Bears will likely see their longtime foe this Sunday at Soldier Field, according to the man himself.

The last time Rodgers paid a visit to Chicago, he exclaimed "I own you!" after a rushing touchdown of his own. He followed that 24-17 win in Chicago up with a 45-30 win at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. This year, the Bears have already traveled to Green Bay and lost, 27-10.

There's no formidable decision yet about Bears quarterback Justin Fields and his status for Sunday. He injured his left shoulder in Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons and was unable to play in Week 12. He didn't clear any prerequisites to play. Updates should trickle out this week about his status heading into Sunday.