Rodgers going on 'darkness retreat' to contemplate future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers is heading on a special retreat to look inward for answers about his football future. But where he’s going he won’t be able to see anything at all. Rodgers joined “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday and shared that he’s preparing to go on an isolation, darkness retreat. Four days, four nights, alone in a “small house” with no light, no sound, nothing at all.

“It’s just sitting in isolation, meditating, dealing with your thoughts,” Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“I’ve had a number of friends who have done it and had some profound experiences. It’s something that’s been on my radar for a few years now, and I thought it was something that would be awesome to do regardless of where I was leaning after this season, so it’s something I’ve had on the calendar for months and months and months, and it’s coming up in a couple weeks.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The only interaction Rodgers will have with the outside world, is via a two-way slot that is used to drop off food. Otherwise, his only company will be complete darkness. If it sounds trippy to you, you’re right.

“It simulates DMT, so there can be some hallucinations,” Rodgers said. “But it’s just kinda sitting in silence, which most of usー you know, we rarely even turn our phone off and put the blinds down to sleep in darkness. I’m really looking forward to it.”

Rodgers famously went away on an ayahuasca retreat in Peru in 2020, which he said helped his football career. It couldn’t have hurt, since Rodgers came back for back-to-back MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021. He hopes this experience will help him make a decision in the best interest of his happiness moving forward.

“I’m still in the art of contemplation about my future,” Rodgers said. “After that I feel like I’ll be a lot closer to a final, final decision.”