Aaron Rodgers Offers ‘No News’ on Future After '12-Day Cleanse' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Is Aaron Rodgers retiring? Is the four-time MVP ditching the Green Bay Packers once and for all?

The quarterback’s future remains up in the air after Rodgers’ latest sit down on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

Expectations were that Rodgers might clarify a cryptic Instagram post where he thanked his teammates for being “the icing on the beautiful cake we call our jobs: football.”

Instead the Packers QB admitted he was coming out of a 12-day cleanse and his first thought was “intense gratitude.”

Aaron Rodgers told the @PatMcAfeeShowthat he just came out of a 12-day cleanse and his first thought was "intense gratitude" for everyone in his life. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 22, 2022

Rodgers’ Instagram post featured an image of Packer teammates Davante Adams and Randall Cobb without the reigning MVP standing between like he normally does before Green Bay games.

The post also thanked his one-time fiancé and actress Shailene Woodley.

The couple broke up earlier this month. Woodley did not attend the 2022 NFL Awards Ceremony where Rodgers collected his fourth MVP trophy.

Despite the individual award, the 2021 NFL season did not end on a high note for the Rodgers as Green Bay lost again in the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers.