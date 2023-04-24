Sports

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers Will Wear No. 8 With Jets, Not No. 12

Rodgers reportedly is expected to go back to his college number with the Jets

By Michael Allardyce

Aaron Rodgers is gone.

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have finally traded Rodgers to the New York Jets.

Rodgers gets a fresh start and that means a new number. Because the No. 12 is retired to honor Joe Namath, Rodgers is expected to wear No. 8 for the Jets, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rodgers wore No. 8 in college.

Previously Namath had given Rodgers his blessing to wear No. 12

"I'm a big Rodgers fan, and I noticed that he wears number 12, of course. I'm thinking, well man, if we get him on our side, is he still going to wear number 12? Because the number was retired years ago," Namath said on the "Tiki & Tierney" show.

Then Namath was told by Tiki Barber it would be on him to decide.

"Well, this is what I'm saying, it's on ownership. It's different ownership. It's different people. And I'd sure love Rodgers, if he's there, I want him to wear his number," Namath said. "We established ourselves and we've got a real respect for our numbers, and Aaron Rodgers, God almighty, yeah! It'd be great to have him in New York."

But when Rodgers announced his intentions to play football for the Jets, he said he was undecided on what number he will wear even though he knew he had Namath's blessing.

"With respect to the emotions, I think there'll be time for all those conversations down the road," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show. "Today was about talking about the past and the love I have for the team and then giving an update on what's going on today.

"So that's a great question. I've seen what Joe said. There'll be time to talk about that down the road."

