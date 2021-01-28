ACC Announces 2021 Football Schedules for Miami, Florida State

After what could be described as a season of ups and downs in 2020, the Miami Hurricanes can now officially turn their attention to the 2021 season and know who they play and when.

The Atlantic Coast Conference released their football schedule for the upcoming season for their 14 member schools, including the 'Canes and their arch rivals from Tallahassee, the Florida State Seminoles.

Miami will open the season with four straight non-conference games - including their season opener September 4th against defending national champions Alabama in Atlanta and their home opener the next weekend against Appalachian State.

The Hurricanes open ACC play on Thursday, September 30th against Virginia and will continue their rivalry with the Seminoles on November 13th in Tallahassee - one season after Miami dominated FSU 52-10, their biggest margin of victory in the series since shutting out the 'Noles 31-0 in the 1988 season opener.

Miami's 2021 complete football schedule is listed below

September 4th - vs. Alabama (in Atlanta)

September 11th - vs. Appalachian State

September 18th - vs. Michigan State

September 25th - vs. Central Connecticut State

September 30th (Thursday) - vs. Virginia

October 16th - at North Carolina

October 23rd - vs. N.C. State

October 30th - at Pitt

November 6th - vs. Georgia Tech

November 13th - at Florida State

November 20th - vs. Virginia Tech

November 27th - at Duke

The Seminoles will start their second season under head coach Mike Norvell on Sunday, September 5th at home against Notre Dame. FSU's first ACC game will be September 18th against Wake Forest and the Seminoles will end their regular season on November 27th at another in-state rival, the Florida Gators.

FSU and Florida will be back on the field after a one-year hiatus in 2020 - the first time the teams didn't play since the 1957 season - due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Seminoles' complete schedule is listed below:

September 5th (Sunday) - vs. Notre Dame

September 11th - vs. Jacksonville State

September 18th - at Wake Forest

September 25th - Louisville

October 2nd - Syracuse

October 9th - at North Carolina

October 23rd - vs. UMass

October 30th - at Clemson

November 6th - N.C. State

November 13th - Miami

November 20th - at Boston College

November 27th - at Florida

Miami reached as high as No. 7 in the rankings last season, but suffered defeats in the final two games of the season that included a blowout loss to North Carolina in the regular season finale and a blowout loss to Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl in which quarterback D'Eriq King suffered a torn ACL injury.

FSU finished Norvell's first season in Tallahassee with a 3-6 record - their worst finish since the 1975 season - that included a win over then-No. 5 North Carolina.