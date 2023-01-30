ACC Announces 2023 Football Schedules for Miami, Florida State

After suffering the first losing record in the regular season since 2007, the Miami Hurricanes now know the exact dates for their games in the upcoming season.
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday its complete schedule for the 2023 season, which will open for the 'Canes on Friday, September 1 at home against Miami of Ohio.
UM will play all four of its non-conference games to start the season, including September 9 at home against Texas A&M, before beginning conference play on October 7 against Georgia Tech. Miami will also host defending conference champions Clemson on October 21 while traveling to play rival Florida State on November 11.
The complete schedule is listed below:
- September 1 (Friday) - vs. Miami of Ohio
- September 9 - vs. Texas A&M
- September 14 (Thursday) - vs. Bethune-Cookman
- September 23 - at Temple
- September 30 - BYE WEEK
- October 7 - vs. Georgia Tech
- October 14 - at North Carolina
- October 21 - vs. Clemson
- October 28 - vs. Virginia
- November 4 - at N.C. State
- November 11 - at Florida State
- November 18 - vs. Louisville
- November 24 (Friday) - at Boston College
FSU, which won 10 games in a season last year for the first time since 2016, will open its season on Sunday, September 3 in Orlando against LSU. The Seminoles open ACC play on September 16 against Boston College.
The complete schedule is listed below:
- September 3 (Sunday) - vs. LSU (in Orlando)
- September 9 - vs. Southern Miss
- September 16 - at Boston College
- September 23 - at Clemson
- September 30 - BYE WEEK
- October 7 - vs. Virginia Tech
- October 14 - vs. Syracuse
- October 21 - vs. Duke
- October 28 - at Wake Forest
- November 4 - at Pittsburgh
- November 11 - vs. Miami
- November 18 - vs. North Alabama
- November 25 - at Florida