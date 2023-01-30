ACC Announces 2023 Football Schedules for Miami, Florida State

After suffering the first losing record in the regular season since 2007, the Miami Hurricanes now know the exact dates for their games in the upcoming season.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday its complete schedule for the 2023 season, which will open for the 'Canes on Friday, September 1 at home against Miami of Ohio.

UM will play all four of its non-conference games to start the season, including September 9 at home against Texas A&M, before beginning conference play on October 7 against Georgia Tech. Miami will also host defending conference champions Clemson on October 21 while traveling to play rival Florida State on November 11.

The complete schedule is listed below:

September 1 (Friday) - vs. Miami of Ohio

September 9 - vs. Texas A&M

September 14 (Thursday) - vs. Bethune-Cookman

September 23 - at Temple

September 30 - BYE WEEK

October 7 - vs. Georgia Tech

October 14 - at North Carolina

October 21 - vs. Clemson

October 28 - vs. Virginia

November 4 - at N.C. State

November 11 - at Florida State

November 18 - vs. Louisville

November 24 (Friday) - at Boston College

FSU, which won 10 games in a season last year for the first time since 2016, will open its season on Sunday, September 3 in Orlando against LSU. The Seminoles open ACC play on September 16 against Boston College.

The complete schedule is listed below: