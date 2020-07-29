ACC Releases Revamped 2020 Football Schedule Including Notre Dame, 10 Conference Games

Notre Dame will play in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season as part of a plan to play 10 league games and start the week of Sept. 7, alterations brought on by the pandemic.

The ACC’s university presidents approved a plan Wednesday for an 11-game schedule, including one non-conference game, and for pushing back the league championship game from Dec. 5 to either Dec. 12 or 19.

The Miami Hurricanes will keep three of their previously scheduled home conference games against rival Florida State along with Coastal Division foes Pitt and North Carolina and will now face Georgia Tech and Virginia inside Hard Rock Stadium for the second straight season.

On the road, Miami will travel to face Virginia Tech and Wake Forest as previously scheduled along with Louisville, N.C. State and defending conference champs Clemson.

The Seminoles will have home games against Clemson, North Carolina, Pitt, Virginia and Georgia Tech. On the road, FSU will face Notre Dame, Louisville, N.C. State and Duke along with their game against the Hurricanes.

Notre Dame will play in a football conference for the first time in the 133-year history of the proudly independent program — if the season is played. The COVID-19 pandemic is threatening to wipe out the fall season, but the biggest conferences are taking steps to try to mitigate potential disruptions to keep football on the slate.

Notre Dame's 10-game ACC schedule includes Clemson at home. The school and the league agreed to equally share TV revenue – including the Fighting Irish’s deal with NBC as an independent – among the 15 schools.