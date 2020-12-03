MLB

Aguilar, Cooper Agree to 1-Year Deals With Marlins

The prospect of a DH in the National League in 2021 made the prospect of keeping both Aguilar and Cooper more appealing for the Marlins

First baseman Jesus Aguilar agreed to terms Wednesday on a $4.35 million, one-year deal to remain with the Miami Marlins, an agreement reached just before the deadline for teams to offer contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters.

First baseman-outfielder Garrett Cooper agreed to a $1.9 million, one-year deal. The Marlins declined to offer a contract to right-hander Ryne Stanek, who had a 7.20 ERA in 10 innings this year, allowing him to become a free agent.

Aguilar can earn $150,000 in performance bonuses: $50,000 each for 400, 450 and 500 plate appearances.

He rebounded from a poor 2019 season to bat .277 with eight homers and 34 RBIs this year, his first with the Marlins. An All-Star in 2018, Aguilar was selected off waivers by the Marlins from Tampa Bay a year ago.

Cooper can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses: $50,000 apiece for 300 plate appearances and each additional 50 through 500.

He batted .283 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 2020. The prospect of a DH in the National League in 2021 made the prospect of keeping both Aguilar and Cooper more appealing for the Marlins.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

