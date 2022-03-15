Alex Ovechkin Passes Jaromir Jagr for Third-Most Goals in NHL History

Alex Ovechkin passes Jaromir Jagr for third on NHL goals list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Alex Ovechkin. That's now how the NHL's all-time goals list reads.

With his goal Tuesday against the New York Islanders, Ovechkin passed Jaromir Jagr and now stands alone at No. 3 on the all-time scoring list. Ovechkin has 767 goals in his career, just 127 away from Wayne Gretzky's record of 894.

With the score tied at 2 in the third period, the puck came to Ovechkin right off of the offensive zone draw. He went backhand, forehand, then snapped the shot past goalie Semyon Varlamov for the historic goal.

The goal was Ovechkin's 37th of the season, pulling him into a tie with Kyle Connor for fourth in the NHL for the season.

After passing Jagr, there are only two players left to catch: Howe with 801 and Gretzky at 894. Given Ovechkin's incredible scoring pace this season, we could see him reach 800 and catch Howe as early as next season. From there, all eyes will be on the Great 8 and his pursuit of Gretzky.

Ovechkin signed a five-year contract prior to the 2021-22 season. He had to average 33 goals per year to pass Gretzky by the end of the contract. He is ahead of pace already this season, which is important considering he will be 40 years old in Year 5 and it is unlikely even the Great 8 will be scoring 33 goals by then.

But at age 36, Ovechkin still remains one of the top goal-scorers in the NHL and he has passed yet another all-time great on his climb to the top.