All California NBA teams make playoffs for first time since sharing statehood originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Warriors, Lakers, Kings and Clippers are all headed to the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

This feat marks the first time all four of the California NBA teams have made the playoffs in the same season while sharing statehood.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This is a 38-year milestone in the making, dating back to the Kings' relocation from Kansas City to Sacramento in 1985. The three other teams were already based in California by that point.

The Kings enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with the Clippers as the No. 5 seed. The Warriors earned the No. 6 seed while the Lakers secured the No. 7 seed in the play-in tournament on Tuesday.

The Warriors and Kings are set to face off in the first round of the playoffs while the Lakers take on the Grizzlies and the Clippers face the Suns.

The playoffs will officially begin on Friday, April 15.