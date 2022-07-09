Allie Quigley Wins Fourth Career WNBA 3-Point Contest in Chicago

Allie Quigley edges Ariel Atkins for fourth WNBA 3-Point Contest victory originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The WNBA’s 3-point queen reigns again.

Allie Quigley defended her crown and won her fourth 3-point contest in front of home fans at McCormick Place in Chicago on Saturday. The Sky guard beat out Washington Mystics guard Ariel Atkins and Atlanta Dream rookie Rhyne Howard in the final round.

Atkins and Howard each posted scores of 24 as the first two shooters in the first round. Quigley was the final player to take the floor in the first round and led the pack with a score of 26.

ALLIE. QUIGLEY.



The 3x champ was FEELING it in Round 1!



Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (21), Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (18) and Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (14) were knocked out of the competition after one round.

Atkins kicked off the final round with a score of 21. Howard followed that up with 14 points, leaving it up to Quigley to keep her title.

It took Quigley a couple of racks to get going, but she heated up by the middle of her final round. She didn’t even need to get to the final, corner 3-pointer rack, as she clinched the victory on her fourth rack.

Quigley is the only player in WNBA history with multiple 3-point contest wins. With four titles, she also has more than Larry Bird and Craig Hodges, who share the NBA record with three 3-point contest wins.

Earlier in the afternoon, New York Liberty All-Star Sabrina Ionescu and 2023 NC State commit Zoe Brooks won the 2022 WNBA Skills Challenge.