‘An enormous step forward': Soccer insiders assess Messi's likely impact on the pitch

The eyes of the soccer universe are focused on a modest stadium in Fort Lauderdale because the biggest name in the sport will soon be playing there.

The improbable journey of Lionel Messi from Las Ramblas in Barcelona to the Champs-Élysées in Paris to Commercial Boulevard to play for InterMiami CF is actually happening.

Wednesday, a cargo ship adorned with images of Messi sailed into the Port of Miami, spewing pink smoke. Nothing seems over the top when it comes to this international superstar. Messi Mania is real.

I asked commentator Chris Wittyngham, who calls MLS games for Apple Season Pass, to give us perspective on Messi’s impact.

“I think for the team, it really is validation of what Inter Miami set out to be, which is one of the big clubs in MLS and also a club that branches out to the world,” Wittyngham said. “And for the league, it’s just an enormous step forward and I think we’ll have a before Messi and after Messi period, it shows the ability of this league to attract the biggest stars in the world to Major League Soccer because people want to play in this country.”

I asked Wittyngham, “the way the team is currently constructed, Ray Hudson said the other day, it’s like Mozart joining a bunch of banjo players — what do you think about Messi’s impact on the pitch?”

“I think he’s so transformative of a player, even if they are banjo players, which is a harsh judgment on things, I do still think they will be able to elevate to a level they have never seen before,” Wittyngham replied. “He can still summon those amazing moments, I think it’s the team now, and it’s on the club now, to provide him a platform that he can succeed in, that he can look like himself in, and I’m curious as to how they’re going to do that.”

Wittyngham says Messi provides what the last-place team has been lacking the most, an attacking presence in the final third.

“Just by that one addition, a creative player that can unlock a defense, you take that position and hand it to the greatest player who has ever played it, I just have to imagine there are going to be enormous steps forward,” he said.

It’s worth saying Messi isn’t a washed-up, has-been player. He was the World Cup MVP just a few months ago. However, the list of international stars who come to Major League Soccer and fail to light it up right away is long. If anyone can produce big results right away, it’s Lionel Messi.