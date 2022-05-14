Sports

Shohei Ohtani

Angels' Shohei Ohtani Hits 100th Career Homer, Joins Exclusive Lists

Ohtani ripped his 100th career home run on Saturday

By Ali Thanawalla

Ohtani makes history vs. A's with 100th career MLB homer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani came into the doubleheader against the Athletics on Saturday sitting on the doorstep of history, and in the nightcap at the Oakland Coliseum, the two-way player entered an exclusive club.

In the fifth inning, Ohtani connected for his 100th career MLB homer, a two-run shot that gave the Angels an 8-1 lead over the A's.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Ohtani now is just the second player in MLB history with at least 100 homers as a hitter and at least 250 strikeouts as a pitcher, joining all-time great Babe Ruth.

The homer was Ohtani's seventh of the 2022 MLB season and he now has 24 RBI.

While Ohtani still is just 27 years old, it's highly unlikely he will come anywhere close to Ruth's 714 career homers, though he certainly will hit plenty more. As for strikeouts, Ruth recorded 488 as a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox (483) and the New York Yankees (five). Ohtani already has 268 career strikeouts and will pass Ruth in that category at some point next season.

Sports

college baseball 2 hours ago

UM Baseball Gets First Win Over FSU Since 2019, Splits Doubleheader

MLB 3 hours ago

Aguilar, Soler, Anderson Homer in Marlins' Win Over Brewers

The reigning American League MVP is backing up his standout 2021 campaign with another strong start to this season and he has helped lead the Angels to an impressive 22-13 start entering the second game of the doubleheader in Oakland.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Shohei OhtaniMLBLos Angeles Angels
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us