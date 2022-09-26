Annual ‘Shula Bowl' Football Game Between FIU, FAU to Continue Starting in 2024

Though they will be heading to different conferences starting in the 2023 season, the FIU Panthers and rival Florida Atlantic Owls will not be separated for very long.

FIU announced Monday a four-game, non-conference series has been scheduled between the team in what is known as the annual Shula Bowl game. Florida Atlantic will host the 2024 and 2026 games while FIU will be the host team in 2025 and 2027.

“Rivalries are critically important in college football and we’re thrilled to continue the tradition of the Shula Bowl," FIU Director of Athletics and Vice President Scott Carr said. "This game provides an outstanding experience for alumni and fans of both institutions as well as football fans all over South Florida.”

FAU holds a 15-4 lead in the series with FIU's 2005 win later vacated due to NCAA violations. The teams will meet November 12th at FIU Stadium.