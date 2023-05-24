Sports

USMNT

Anthony Hudson to be USMNT Interim Coach Through CONCACAF Gold Cup

Hudson has been the interim since Jan. 4 after Gregg Berhalter's contract expired

Hudson
The Associated Press

Anthony Hudson will remain as interim head coach of the U.S. national team through the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Hudson was appointed interim coach on Jan. 4, four days after coach Gregg Berhalter's contract expired.

Hudson has led the Americans to two wins, one loss and two draws. He will lead the team in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals and final from June 15-18 and the CONCACAF Gold Cup, which starts June 24 and runs through July 16.

USMNT May 16

Who is Folarin Balogun? Meet the USMNT's Marquee Striker Commit

World Cup Feb 27

Former USMNT Manager Jurgen Klinsmann Appointed By South Korea Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday it intends to hire a coach by the end of the summer.

Matt Crocker, who leaves Southampton to start as sporting director on Aug. 2, is leading the coach search.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

USMNTsoccer
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us