Anthony Hudson to coach USMNT during Gregg Berhalter investigation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Anthony Hudson will serve as an interim coach for the U.S. men's soccer team ahead of the start of the 2026 World Cup cycle after an investigation for domestic violence against Gregg Berhalter came to light on Tuesday.

The U.S. Soccer Federation announced that the 1991 investigation involved a woman who became Berhalter's wife.

Hudson will lead the USMNT ahead of a couple of exhibitions against Serbia and Colombia at the end of the month, USSF sporting director Earnie Steward said Wednesday. The 41-year-old was first hired in 2020 as coach of the U.S. under-20 team and went on to become assistant coach to Berhalter.

Anthony Hudson will serve as head coach of the #USMNT for the upcoming January camp » https://t.co/tUN0sRQhgJ pic.twitter.com/bpc4LoIHVM — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) January 4, 2023

In the meantime, the USSF will be looking into the 2018-22 cycle while investigating Belhalter's case.

“Through this process, U.S. Soccer has learned about potential inappropriate behavior towards multiple members of our staff by individuals outside of our organization,” the USSF said.

Berhalter, whose contract with the USMNT expired at 11:59 p.m. on December 31, released a statement on Tuesday claiming that an individual reached out to U.S. Soccer with “information about me that would ‘take me down.’”

He then admitted to kicking his future wife, Rosalind, in an incident over 30 years ago and said his behavior was "shameful."

The two have been married for 25 years and have four children together.

Hudson will be working alongside U.S. assistant coach B.J Callaghan and Under-20 Men's Youth National Team coach Mikey Varas.