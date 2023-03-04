Anthony Richardson sets QB combine records in vertical, broad jumps originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Anthony Richardson jumped into the record books at the NFL combine, and before long he could be jumping up draft boards.

The Florida prospect set two combine records for quarterbacks during Saturday’s session in Indianapolis. He showed off a 40.5-inch vertical jump, the highest mark ever reached by a QB.

Anthony Richardson just set a combine record for quarterbacks with a 40.5” vertical with this… pic.twitter.com/68muNURNwq — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 4, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The previous record for a quarterback was set by Josh Portis out of California University of Pennsylvania, who got to 40 inches in 2011. Brad Smith (39.5 inches, 2006), Robert Griffin III (39 inches, 2012) and Tim Tebow (38.5 inches, 2010) are the next QBs on the all-time vertical jump list at the combine.

Along with the staggering vertical jump, Richardson also moved into the top spot for a QB in the combine’s broad jump. Richardson went 10 feet and 9 inches, beating out Smith’s record-setting distance by one inch.

Richardson measured in at 6-foot-4 ¼ and 244 pounds at the combine. He still has the 40-yard dash to do on Saturday, as well, along with other QB drills while working out with wide receivers and tight ends.

The 2023 NFL Draft features four standout QB prospects who could be selected in the top 10: Richardson, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis. Richardson was viewed as one of the most intriguing players to watch at the combine, and he has delivered so far.