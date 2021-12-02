Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards Suspended Three Games for Misrepresenting Vaccine Status

Brown, Edwards suspended three games for misrepresenting vaccine status originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown has been suspended three games without pay for misrepresenting his vaccination status, the NFL announced Thursday.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin III were also suspended.

Brown hasn't played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Brown was expected to remain out for at least two weeks while he recovers.

Tampa Bay released a statement shortly after news of the suspensions broke.

Brown has caught 29 passes for 418 yards and four touchdowns in the five games he's played this season. Edwards has played in 10 of the Buccaneers 11 games this season, tallying 35 tackles, three interceptions and two touchdowns in Tampa Bay's Week 2 win over Atlanta.