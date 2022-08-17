Antonio Brown Sounds Off on Tom Brady's Absence From Buccaneers Training Camp

Antonio Brown sounds off on Tom Brady's absence from Bucs camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Stop us if you've heard this before, but Antonio Brown has a bone to pick with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The former NFL wide receiver abruptly ended his Bucs career in January when he took off his jersey, shoulder pads and undershirt and ran off the field in the middle of Tampa Bay's regular-season finale against the New York Jets. The Bucs released Brown four days later.

Fast forward to mid-August, where Brady is taking a two-week leave from the Bucs through Aug. 20 due to personal reasons. While the two situations are very different -- Bucs coach Todd Bowles said he and Brady discussed the quarterback's absence well in advance -- Brown seems to think the GOAT is getting some preferential treatment.

"Tom Brady manipulate(s) the game gets 14 days (to) go home (and) get his mind (right) lol," Brown tweeted. "Now (you) see the difference."

Brown may find some who agree with him that the Bucs are setting a bad precedent by letting Brady play by different rules. Then again, if any NFL player has earned a little leniency, it's Brady, who hasn't won fewer than 11 games in a season since 2010.

Brown wasn't done taking shots at his former Bucs and New England Patriots teammate, however, seemingly calling out Brady's personal trainer and business partner Alex Guerrero for profiting off Brady's Tampa Bay teammates. (Here's Brown's tweet and a helpful "translation" in more decipherable English.)

Translation: Alex Guerrero, I will personally come to TB12 Performance&Recovery Center and slap you, don’t try me! You’re getting paid by the Buccaneers on top of profiting from Tom Brady’s teammates too! — AB Translator (@MessengerMan2) August 17, 2022

Brown claimed earlier this year that TB12 erroneously charged him $100,000, so this isn't the first time the former wideout has called out Brady and Guerrero's sports therapy business. This also isn't the first time Brown has gone on a Twitter rant, so here's a reminder to take his comments with a grain of salt.