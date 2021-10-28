Sports

Araújo, Martínez Help Atlanta United Beat Inter Miami 2-1

Gonzalo Higuaín converted a penalty kick in the 32nd minute for Miami (11-16-5) after Atlanta goalkeeper Bradley Guzan collided with Lewis Morgan

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Luiz Araújo had a goal and an assist and Josef Martínez also scored to help Atlanta United beat Inter Miami 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Martínez slipped behind the defense and ran onto a perfectly timed through ball by Araújo and rolled in a one-touch finish from near the spot to give Atlanta (12-9-10) a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute.

Gonzalo Higuaín converted a penalty kick in the 32nd minute for Miami (11-16-5) after Atlanta goalkeeper Bradley Guzan collided with Lewis Morgan.

Araújo skipped a free kick from just outside the area to tie it in the 59th.

Atlanta is unbeaten in its last three games and is sixth in the Eastern Conference standings with 46 points.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

