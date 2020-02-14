FIU Panthers

Archibald’s Late Bucket Carries Louisiana Tech Past FIU Basketball

Antonio Daye Jr. missed a 3-point attempt for the Panthers at the buzzer

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

MIAMI, FL – FEBRUARY 03: FIU mascot, Rory performs during a college basketball game between the Louisiana Tech University Bulldogs and the Florida International University Panthers on February 3, 2018 at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center, Miami, Florida. FIU defeated Louisiana Tech 71-68. (Photo by Richard C. Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Amorie Archibald scored 17 points, and his go-ahead basket with 2-1/2 minutes remaining help send Louisiana Tech to a 60-57 win over Florida International on Thursday night.

Antonio Daye Jr. missed a 3-point attempt for the Panthers at the buzzer. The Bulldogs (18-7, 9-4 Conference USA) broke Florida International's three-game win streak while ending their own two-game skid.

Mubarak Muhammed had 10 points for Louisiana Tech and JaColby Pemberton added seven rebounds.

Devon Andrews had 22 points for the Panthers (17-9, 8-5). Isaiah Banks added 13 points and Osasumwen Osaghae grabbed 11 rebounds with five blocks.

