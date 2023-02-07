Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay Officially Submit Joint Bid for 2030 World Cup

The World Cup may be returning to where it all began.

Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Paraguay on Tuesday officially submitted its joint bid to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Los países sudamericanos Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay y Chile, lanzaron oficialmente su candidatura conjunta para albergar la máxima cita del fútbol, en el año 2030 🏆🌎



"The South American countries Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile officially launched their joint candidacy to host the highest soccer event in 2030," the tweet translates to.

CONMEBOL -- the South American football association -- president Alejandro Dominguez spoke on the importance of the tournament coming back to Uruguay and South America, which would commemorate the 100-year anniversary of when Uruguay hosted the first ever World Cup in 1930.

“We have a team. We believe big and FIFA has an obligation to honor the history of those men who made a world tournament possible 100 years ago. I am sure those men would be surprised to see what soccer has achieved,” Domínguez in the press conference.

Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, echoed Dominguez's words.

"As world champions, we carry out this launch which is the dream of all South Americans. Not only on the centenary of the first edition, but because of the passion with which we live football."

Argentina President Alberto Fernandez shared statements from the bid on Twitter, too, adding he would invite Bolivia to be "part of this dream."

The bid follows a similar pattern to the 2026 tournament that will be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The four CONMEBOL nations will likely compete with a Spain-Portugal joint bid -- that could include Ukraine -- along with individual bids from Morocco and Saudi Arabia. The latter two have yet to be official or signed.

Uruguay also won the first World Cup in 1930 in a 4-2 win over Argentina. It hasn't hosted it since, while Chile has once in 1962 and Argentina once in 1978. Paraguay is the only outlier of the four to have never hosted a World Cup.

FIFA will make its decision on the 2030 host in 2024 during the 74th FIFA Congress, giving the winning nation(s) six years to prepare.