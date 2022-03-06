Sports

Austin's Driussi Scores 2 Goals in 5-1 Win Over Inter Miami

Leonardo Campana scored for Miami (0-1-1)

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Sebastian Driussi scored two goals to help lead Austin to a 5-1 win over Inter Miami on Sunday.

Driussi scored his first goal for Austin (2-0-0) in the 22nd minute, assisted by Diego Fagundez. He tacked on a goal in the 51st minute.

Austin also got two goals from Ethan Finlay and one more from Julio Cascante.

Leonardo Campana scored for Miami (0-1-1).

Miami outshot Austin 13-9. Both teams had six shots on goal.

Brad Stuver saved five of the six shots he faced for Austin. Clement Diop saved one of the six shots he faced for Miami.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Austin visits the Portland Timbers and Miami hosts Los Angeles FC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

