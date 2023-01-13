There is nothing more beautiful to a tennis fan than seeing the Australian Open’s Cyan Cornflower Blue-colored courts while watching the intense action from Down Under.

There are 33 of those courts at Melbourne Park to be exact, ranging in prestige and seating capacity.

The Australian Open is known for its three iconic arenas – Rod Laver, John Cain and Margaret Court. These big-time courts showcase the world’s best tennis talent each year.

Ahead of the 2023 Australian Open, let’s breakdown the different arenas at Melbourne Park:

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Rod Laver Arena

The arena is named after Australian tennis legend Rod Laver. Laver was the world No. 1 in men's singles and became the first pro tennis player to surpass the $1,000,000 mark in career prize money.

This legendary arena opened in 1988 and can fit 14,820 fans. Rod Laver Arena is the main venue for the Australian Open and is the host of the tournament's final matches. The arena also conviently features a retractable roof.

John Cain Arena

John Cain was the 41st Premier of Victoria and is remembered for being the man who modernized the state of Victoria. He also was responsible for moving the Australian Open from Kooyong to Melbourne Park in 1988.

Fitting 10,300 since 2000, John Cain Arena is the second-largest venue at the Australian Open and has a retractable roof. Throughout the year, the arena hosts various other sporting events and has been referred to as the "The People's Court" because fans with grounds passes for the Australian Open can also access the court.

Margaret Court Arena (Formerly Show Court 1)

The arena is named after Australian tennis legend Margaret Court, who is a former world No. 1. Court's 24 major singles titles and a total of 64 major titles are the most in tennis history.

The court, which opened in 1988, fits 7,500 people and has a retractable roof. Formally, the court was known as show court 1.

Show Court Arena (Kia Arena)

Show Court Arena, also known as Kia Arena, opened in 2021 and can hold up to 5,000 people.

Show Court 2 (1573 Arena)

Show Court 2, also known as 1573 Arena, opened in 1988 and can hold up to 3,000 people.

Show Court 3

Show Court 3 opened in 1988 and holds up to 3,000 people. The arena is available on a walk-up basis for spectators at the Australian Open who have a grounds pass.