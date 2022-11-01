Packers Fans Frustrated by Rivals' NFL Trade Deadline Deals

Bears’ Chase Claypool trade triggers Packers fans pain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Everyone in the NFC North is active ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Well, everyone minus the Green Bay Packers.

The Minnesota Vikings made an intra-divisional trade with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, acquiring a Pro Bowl tight end in T.J. Hockenson. A day after dealing Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, the Chicago Bears were back in the action by adding wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What were the Packers up to? A whole lot of nothing, at least so far.

Aaron Rodgers preached patience with the team after Green Bay’s latest loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. With an ongoing four-game losing streak and a quiet trade deadline, the cheeseheads are getting a tad antsy.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions surrounding the Packers:

Packers fans seeing division rivals trade for TJ Hockenson & Chase Claypool



pic.twitter.com/uMHbMdUF8Z — Trent (@Trenciarte) November 1, 2022

NOW THIS IS UNREAL!

Someone, anyone wake up the Packers. https://t.co/dsK10cjwHx — Bill Michaels (@Bill_Michaels) November 1, 2022

Really... you can't make this &%$# up!!! https://t.co/AfImEXPFD1 — Mike Heller (@HellerSports) November 1, 2022

Wonder what's going through Aaron Rodgers' mind this Tuesday. The Vikings added TJ Hockenson and the Bears added Chase Claypool before the deadline.



The Packers, meanwhile, probably have the worst WR room in the league. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) November 1, 2022

Packers



YOU CANNOT SIT STILL — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 1, 2022

Packers fans will riot if they do nothing before the trade deadline. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 1, 2022

The Packers should trade for the Bills. — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) November 1, 2022

There's absolutely no reason for Green Bay to have both Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love on their roster at 4:01p today when they're 3-5, have to make the $23 mil. decision on Love after this year and have so many holes to fill.



But that's what will happen. — Ian Kenyon (@IanKenyonNFL) November 1, 2022

Aaron Rodgers watching the Bears and Vikings add weapons while the Packers do nothing at the trade deadline pic.twitter.com/YPZBs59qe9 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 1, 2022

The Packers have lost four straight games for the first time since 2016. They will have a chance to get back in the win column when they visit the Lions in Detroit on Sunday.

Will Rodgers have any new teammates for that matchup? The Green Bay front office is running out of time to make something.