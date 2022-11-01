Sports

Chicago Bears

Bears Twitter Shares Excitement Over Trade for WR Chase Claypool

Chicago Bears fans on Twitter were excited the team boosted its offense by obtaining wide receiver Chase Claypool ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline.

By Julia Elbaba

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Bears Twitter reacts to trade for WR Chase Claypool originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and the Chicago Bears are making moves across the league.

General manager Ryan Poles transformed from a seller to a buyer on Tuesday as the Bears acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a second-round 2023 draft pick. Claypool, who is under contract through 2023, is expected to make an immediate impact in helping second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

In other news, the Bears sent linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday in exchange for 2023 second- and fifth-round picks, as well as veteran linebacker A.J. Klein.

Here is how the NFL world is reacting to the Chicago Bears' trade deadline movement:

There are certainly some Bears fans that are weary of Claypool but will deal with the cards they have been dealt.

There are also some Bears fans that are ecstatic about receiving Claypool. Fans are also hopeful the 24-year-old wideout steps up for quarterback fields ASAP.

Then there are those that are questioning why the Bears sent Smith away before bringing in Claypool 

There are also fans that think Smith would have left the Bears when his contract expired anyway.

The Bears are set to take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, who is also having a busy NFL trade deadline.

