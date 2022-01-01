Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Watch all the action from the Beijing Olympics live on NBC
Bradie Tennell

2-Time US Champion Bradie Tennell Withdraws From Nationals

Tennell, who has missed the season's main competitions on the road to the Beijing Games, has been dealing with a right foot injury

Getty Images

Two-time U.S. champion Bradie Tennell, a favorite to make the Olympic team, has withdrawn from next week's nationals.

Tennell, who has missed the season's main competitions on the road to the Beijing Games, has been dealing with a right foot injury. She still could make the American squad for February's Olympics by petitioning for a spot.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

But with several other top skaters competing in Nashville, that seems a long shot.

Tennell, 23 and a member of the 2018 Olympic team, said on social media: "I made the hardest decision of my life to withdraw from nationals due to my ongoing foot injury. I don’t really know how to put into words what I’m feeling right now. I normally try to keep things light, but this hurts. I don’t like to give up when things get hard, but time has not been my friend this year and now it’s run out."

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Watch all the action from the Beijing Olympics live on NBC

Beijing Olympics Oct 27, 2021

Winter Olympics 2022 Guide With Beijing Dates, Fun Facts and More

Maddie Mastro 10 hours ago

US Snowboarder Maddie Mastro Introduces Her Rescue Dogs

Her withdrawal likely leaves two-time national champ Alysa Liu — who was beaten by Tennell in 2021 for the U.S. title — 2018 Olympian Karen Chen, Mariah Bell and Amber Glenn as the top contenders for the team. The national championships begin Thursday for the women.

The last American woman not to defend her title was Sasha Cohen in 2007.

Bradie Tennell knows all about fairy tales, shocking the figure skating world to make the 2018 Olympic team. Now she hopes for a return trip to the Winter Games in February, but this time with the fairy tale coming in the end.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Bradie TennellBeijing Olympicsfigure skatingBeijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us