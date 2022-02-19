mixed team parallel

Austria Wins Gold in Mixed Team Parallel, US Narrowly Misses Podium

Both the gold-medal and bronze-medal matches came down to a tiebreaker

Team USA's Paula Moltzan (2ndR), USA's Tommy Ford (R), USA's Mikaela Shiffrin (L) and USA's River Radamus react after the Mixed Team Parallel bronze final during the 2022 Winter Olympics at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing, China on Feb. 20, 2022.
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Austria claimed gold in the second-ever mixed team parallel event, beating Germany in a 2-2 tiebreaker. Norway beat the U.S. to claim its second-straight bronze medal.

Lena Duerr put Germany out front in the first matchup, but Austria's Stefan Brennsteiner responded to tie things up at one win apiece. Austria would extend their lead to 2-1 after German skier Emma Aicher crashed halfway down the course. In the final run, Alexander Schmid delivered the needed victory, but unfortunately for the Germans it was too little, too late as Austria won the tiebreaker by .19 seconds.

Germany narrowly beat the U.S. team featuring Mikaela Shiffrin and River Radamus en route to the finals. The Americans then went on to face Norway in the bronze medal match, falling short again in similar fashion, a .42 tie-breaking loss.

This is Austria's second medal in as many Games, improving on their silver-medal finish in PyeongChang.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

mixed team parallelMikaela ShiffrinRiver Radamusapline skiing
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us