Austria Wins Gold in Mixed Team Parallel, US Narrowly Misses Podium

Austria claimed gold in the second-ever mixed team parallel event, beating Germany in a 2-2 tiebreaker. Norway beat the U.S. to claim its second-straight bronze medal.

Lena Duerr put Germany out front in the first matchup, but Austria's Stefan Brennsteiner responded to tie things up at one win apiece. Austria would extend their lead to 2-1 after German skier Emma Aicher crashed halfway down the course. In the final run, Alexander Schmid delivered the needed victory, but unfortunately for the Germans it was too little, too late as Austria won the tiebreaker by .19 seconds.

Germany narrowly beat the U.S. team featuring Mikaela Shiffrin and River Radamus en route to the finals. The Americans then went on to face Norway in the bronze medal match, falling short again in similar fashion, a .42 tie-breaking loss.

This is Austria's second medal in as many Games, improving on their silver-medal finish in PyeongChang.



