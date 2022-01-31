Elana Meyers Taylor Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Olympics

Elana Meyers Taylor’s fourth Olympic stint hit a major roadblock this weekend.

The three-time Olympic bobsled medalist announced that she tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

“After arriving to Beijing on January 27, on January 29 I tested positive for Covid-19,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I am asymptomatic and currently at an isolation hotel- and yes I am completely isolated. Getting to the Olympics is never easy, and this time, as a new mom, it has been the most challenging, but also, incredibly rewarding, to be able to show that it can still be done.

“So many people, especially other moms from all walks of life, have been so supportive of my efforts to get back to the Olympics. It’s been an incredible wave of positivity that I’ve been riding to a while so I’m going to continue to do that. This is just the latest obstacle that my family and I have faced on this journey, so I’m remaining optimistic that I’ll be able to recover quickly and still have the opportunity to compete.”

Meyers Taylor can be discharged from isolation once she has two negative PCR tests results at least 24 hours apart as long as she is not symptomatic, according to the Olympic athlete playbook.

The Opening Ceremony for the 2022 Winter Olympics is on Friday, Feb. 4. Bobsled competition begins on Feb. 12 with first and second heats in monobob, a new Olympic event in which Meyers Taylor won the World Cup title earlier this month. The third and fourth heats in monobob take place the following day.

After that, the two-woman bobsled competition will take place from Feb. 18-19. Meyers Taylor earned bronze in the event at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and earned silver in Sochi and PyeongChang.